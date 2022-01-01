Go
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ

Las Vegas Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken$13.00
Bibimbab$16.00
Spicy Green Bean$6.00
Kimchi Stew (Kimchi Jjigae)$16.00
Contains Pork, Kimchi, Tofu, and Onions. Served with a side of Rice.
Bulgogi$14.00
Spicy Pork$13.00
L.A. Galbi$19.00
Fried Gyoza$8.00
Egg Roll$8.00
(2) Vegetable Egg Rolls served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce.
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
