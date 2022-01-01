Go
16830 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91436

Popular Items

Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm

