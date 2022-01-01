Go
Earthbar image
Juice & Smoothies

Earthbar

Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

14 Reviews

$$

201 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

201 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90401

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Elephante

No reviews yet

Élephante Beach House

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Canary

No reviews yet

Cocktail lounge and bar

800 Degrees Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earthbar

orange star4.3 • 14 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston