Juice & Smoothies
Earthbar
Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
14 Reviews
$$
201 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
201 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90401
Nearby restaurants
Elephante
Élephante Beach House
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Canary
Cocktail lounge and bar
800 Degrees Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!