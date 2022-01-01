Go
Earthbar

SMOOTHIES

1550 N. Vine Street • $$

Popular Items

Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1550 N. Vine Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
