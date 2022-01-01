Go
Earthbar

21022 Pacific Coast Highway

Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
