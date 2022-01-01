Go
Popular Items

Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Location

7710 EL CAMINO REAL

La Costa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
