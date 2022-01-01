Go
Toast

Earthbar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

1447 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1447 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santa Monica Whaler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Plate Taco

No reviews yet

In accordance with state liquor laws all alcohol must be ordered with food for take-out. Thank you

King and Queen Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

BOA

No reviews yet

Simply put, BOA is unlike any other steakhouse. We reinvented the traditional American steakhouse to fashion a distinctly unique dining experience. That experience is bold, modern and innovative. From the seductively stylish interior to the dry-aged prime steaks, BOA’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston