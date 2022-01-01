Juice & Smoothies
Earthbar
Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
4 E 4th Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
4 E 4th Ave, San Mateo CA 94401
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.
Dough Zone - San Mateo
Come in and enjoy!
Taishoken
Founded in 1951, Taishoken is a shop specialized in Ramen and Tsukemen. The San Mateo location will Taishoken’s first shop in America.
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Foster City.