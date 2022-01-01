Go
Earthbar

4 E 4th Ave

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm

4 E 4th Ave, San Mateo CA 94401

