Earthbar
Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
14006 Riverside Drive
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks CA 91423
Nearby restaurants
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Massis Kabob Sherman Oaks
Come in and enjoy!
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Family owned and operated Mexican restaurant. -Since 1977
Taisho
TAISHO is a refreshingly new dining scene on Ventura Boulevard’s Restaurant Row. Premium, fresh ingredients anchor our mouthwatering menu of robata skewers, sashimi, sushi and more. Our beverages share the limelight, with an incredible selection of inventive cocktails, Japanese sake and whiskey, California wines and craft beer. All this complements the contemporary, lively vibe of our dining room, bar and two outdoor patios.