Taisho

TAISHO is a refreshingly new dining scene on Ventura Boulevard’s Restaurant Row. Premium, fresh ingredients anchor our mouthwatering menu of robata skewers, sashimi, sushi and more. Our beverages share the limelight, with an incredible selection of inventive cocktails, Japanese sake and whiskey, California wines and craft beer. All this complements the contemporary, lively vibe of our dining room, bar and two outdoor patios.

