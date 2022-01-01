Go
Juice & Smoothies

Earthbar

Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

14006 Riverside Drive

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm

14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks CA 91423

