Ebb & Flow Bakery

Pilot

Pilot is a seasonal oyster bar aboard one of America's most prized wooden schooners. Showcasing sustainably harvested oysters and nautically inspired cocktails, Pilot presents a concise menu of ingredient-driven seasonal plates by nationally acclaimed chef, Kerry Heffernan. Over the course of Pilot's nearly 100 year history, she's led many lives: as a contender to be the fastest sailboat in the world, as the country's longest serving pilot ship, as a ferry for soldiers in World War II, and as a research vessel that circumnavigated the world twice.

