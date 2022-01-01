Go
Toast

Ebb & Flow Bakery

Neighborhood cafe serving coffee, pastries and lite bites. Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

159 Bridge Park Drive

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger [v]$15.00
vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, shoestring fries
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, anchovies, focaccia croutons
Ham & Swiss Cheese$8.00
Bistro ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles on a plain croissant.
Fries$7.00
hot crispy and crunchy shoestring style.
Ham & Swiss Panini$8.00
made with bristro ham and Swiss Cheese on a white bread.
Soda$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale or Sprite available in cans.
Egg Whites & Spinach$7.00
egg white omelette with spinach on a plain croissant.
Ebb & Flow Burger$16.00
caramelized Visalia onion, gouda, B&B pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries
Italian Sub$12.00
Genoa salami, provolone cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, olive oil & vinegar on a baguette.
Aranciata$4.50
Italian sparkling orange beverage
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

159 Bridge Park Drive

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Estuary

No reviews yet

Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina.
Experience the Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront and panoramic views of Manhattan while you dine. Chef serves globally inspired dishes with a marina flair, featuring fresh seafood, meat and vegetables with a focus on simplicity, accessibility and quality. The menu highlights various seafood items, sandwiches and burgers, and seasonal salads.

Pilot

No reviews yet

Pilot is a seasonal oyster bar aboard one of America's most prized wooden schooners. Showcasing sustainably harvested oysters and nautically inspired cocktails, Pilot presents a concise menu of ingredient-driven seasonal plates by nationally acclaimed chef, Kerry Heffernan. Over the course of Pilot's nearly 100 year history, she's led many lives: as a contender to be the fastest sailboat in the world, as the country's longest serving pilot ship, as a ferry for soldiers in World War II, and as a research vessel that circumnavigated the world twice.

Bohemien Bar

No reviews yet

Craft cocktail bar & food

Colonie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston