Earthbar

Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
1911 Fourth Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes.
Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating.
Iyasare ... be healed.

