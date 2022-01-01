Go
Toast

Ebeneezers

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1933 Northwest Hwy • $

Avg 4 (258 reviews)

Location

1933 Northwest Hwy

Garland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

No reviews yet

#1 Trompo Tacos

Surfin'Chicken Marketplace

No reviews yet

we're on a Mission to grow Surfin’ Chicken around the world earning our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
Thank you for being the best part of Surfin'Chicken!

La Salsa Verde

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soulman's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston