Ebeneezers
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
1933 Northwest Hwy • $
Location
1933 Northwest Hwy
Garland TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
#1 Trompo Tacos
Surfin'Chicken Marketplace
we're on a Mission to grow Surfin’ Chicken around the world earning our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
Thank you for being the best part of Surfin'Chicken!
La Salsa Verde
Come in and enjoy!
Soulman's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!