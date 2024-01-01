Paninis in Ebensburg
Ebensburg restaurants that serve paninis
More about Off the Rak
Off the Rak
3047 New Germany Road, Ebensburg
|Double Egg and Ham Panini
|$11.95
Two eggs, ham and American cheese served on pressed Italian bread.
More about Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall
Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall
3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5, Ebensburg
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and your choice of either ham, bacon, or sausage on grilled panini bread.
|Turkey Panini
|$14.00
Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, onion, swiss cheese & spicy mayo on grilled panini bread.