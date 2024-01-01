Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ebensburg

Go
Ebensburg restaurants
Toast

Ebensburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Off the Rak

3047 New Germany Road, Ebensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Chicken$9.75
More about Off the Rak
Kosta’s Restaurant image

 

Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall

3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5, Ebensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
More about Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall

Browse other tasty dishes in Ebensburg

Chicken Noodles

Paninis

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Map

More near Ebensburg to explore

State College

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston