Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar is open to the community with no membership required. We are minutes from Denver International Airport and Gaylord Rockies Resort. Enjoy our beautiful terrace with Rocky Mountain views overlooking the 18th hole

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

4900 Himalaya Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4900 Himalaya Road

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
