Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar is open to the community with no membership required. We are minutes from Denver International Airport and Gaylord Rockies Resort. Enjoy our beautiful terrace with Rocky Mountain views overlooking the 18th hole
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
4900 Himalaya Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4900 Himalaya Road
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kabod Coffee 3rd Location
Come in and enjoy!
Kabod Coffee - L6- 2nd DIA Location
Come in and enjoy! life is good
Kabod Coffee kiosk - DIA Location
Come in and enjoy! Life is Good
BurgerIM
Come in and enjoy!