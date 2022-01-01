Ebi Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
290 Somerville Ave
Popular Items
Location
290 Somerville Ave
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Jungle
A community music club in the concrete jungle.
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.
Vinal General Store
Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!
T&B Wood-Fired
T&B Wood-fired has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!