Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave

Popular Items

Salmon N$3.25
Gyoza$8.00
Pork dumplings; pan fried or steamed
Volcano Roll$12.00
Spicy tuna with spicy crispy tempura flakes.
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
Edamame$6.00
Fresh soy beans boiled and lightly salted.
Yellowtail N$3.25
Salmon Sashimi$3.75
Spicy Tuna with Cucumber Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna w/Cucumber roll
Crazy Maki$15.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado with sesame tuna tartare, jalapeno and shiso.
Miso Soup$3.00
Location

Somerville MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

