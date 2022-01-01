Go
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80222

Popular Items

*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll$18.50
salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen$17.00
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen$18.00
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
Fountain Cup$2.99
Shrimp tempura roll$15.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad mix, sweet soy sauce
*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen$14.00
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
*Spicy tuna on crispy rice$16.00
Spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, mango salsa, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green,, crunch mix, sweet soy sauce
*Tuna & triple Crunch Roll$18.50
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, micro green, rice crunch, crunch mix, triple sauce(sweet soy sauce, green garlic aioli, spicy aioli)
California Roll$9.00
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80222

