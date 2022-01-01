Go
Ebisu Restaurant

Welcome to the best Japanese Restaurant in the Sunset! For over 35 years, we have been serving San Francisco some of the freshest fish from Japan and all over the world. We have a wide variety of cooked food as well for you non sushi eaters. Please come join us for a one of a kind night at the sushi bar with our chefs or a nice dine-in meal at a table.

SUSHI

1283 9th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2909 reviews)

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1283 9th Ave

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
