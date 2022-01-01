Go
Ebisu

Ebisu serves traditional Japanese fare with modern influences, featuring high-grade sashimi and wagyu beef, nigiri and sashimi. Traditional sushi rolls will also be available on the menu. Come join us at our bar for sake, Japanese whiskey and draught beer.

13376 N Highway 183

Popular Items

Salmon roll$7.00
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado
Sake (Salmon) N$3.25
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) N$4.75
Miso soup$2.00
Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)$7.00
California Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna$7.00
Edamame Steamed$4.95
Avocado roll$7.00
Avocado with cucumber inside wrapped with avocado
Crunchy roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber wrapped with crunchy tempura flakes
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
