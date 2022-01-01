Go
Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House

64 Summer St

Popular Items

Sea Salt
Shoyu Ramen$14.00
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Fried Shumai$5.90
Fried Pork$7.75
Location

Malden MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
