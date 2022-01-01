Go
Toast

El Burrito Loco

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS

880 N Farnsworth Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Chicken$3.19
Taco Dinner$11.59
Large 32oz Drink$3.45
Mexican Corn (16oz Cup)$4.95
Burrito Steak$8.19
Taco Steak$3.19
Side Salsa...
Taco Pastor$3.19
Taco Beef$3.19
Nachos Locos$8.59
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

880 N Farnsworth Ave

Aurora IL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MBurger

No reviews yet

M Burger

Pizza Now - Aurora

No reviews yet

Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie

Pub 56

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Endiro Coffee

No reviews yet

Brew all the good you can!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston