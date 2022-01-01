Go
El Burrito Loco

BURRITOS • TACOS

27025 W Eames St Unit A • $$

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Chicken$3.49
Rice$3.59
Burrito Bowl Steak$10.49
Taco Dinner$10.99
Salsa Verde
Elote$3.19
Taco Steak$3.69
Chips/Salsa$2.79
Taco Pastor$3.49
Burrito Steak$9.49
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

27025 W Eames St Unit A

Channahon IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
