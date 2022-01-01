El Burrito Loco
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS
27025 W Eames St Unit A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27025 W Eames St Unit A
Channahon IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Twin Rail Pub
All of our food is homemade and made to order, including our dressings, soups and sides. Try something new, or re-order your old fav!
The Minooka Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Gippers Sports Club & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Burrito King
Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Bottled and Fountain Drinks, TBK Toast Online Exclusive Items & Options All Available