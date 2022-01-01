Go
E B Latin Bistro

Different categories of Latin entrees!

6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Tilapia Tacos$17.00
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Empanadas$9.50
4 piece fried corn dough, stuffed with shredded beef and cheese on a bed of lettuce with Jalapeno sour cream on the side
Arroz Con Pollo$17.00
A half chicken cooked in a cast iron skillet with yellow rice, white white, paprika, tomatoes, onions, peppers, pimentos, garlic, and cilantro.
Apple Bread Pudding Pie a la Mode$6.50
Ropa Vieja Cubano$15.50
Brisket, bell pepper, and onions sauteed together with our red ropa vieja sauce and melted monterey Jack cheese on Cuban bread.
Chorizo Cubano$15.50
Sauteed smoked Spanish sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, Cuban dressing and brown mustard on Cuban bread.
Sopa de pollo$5.50
Chicken soup with rice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, served wit jalapenos and lime on the side
3 Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
El Cubano$14.00
Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread
Location

Plano TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
