EBs Beer & Wine
Come in and enjoy!
6333 W 3rd St Suite 406
Location
6333 W 3rd St Suite 406
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Molly Malone's-
Come in and enjoy!
Bacari
Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!
El Granjero Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Collar
Come in and enjoy!