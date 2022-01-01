Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

Go
ĕb-uh-lish-uhn is defined as:
1. The stage of boiling wort and hops together.
2. A sudden burst or display of passion and intensity
At Ebullition Brew Works, we don't create craft beer for people to enjoy. We create craft beer for the people who enjoy them...
There is a difference.
Every ingredient, every process, is thoughtfully considered with a different palate in mind to provide our patrons with a style of beer THEY desire.
Our aim is to develop recipes people salivate at and crave long before their first sip. Because Ebullition is not just a brewing process, it's literally a state of mind.
Our's is a passion for craft. What's your ebullition?!

Popular Items

Bacon Mac 'n Cheese 🏆$16.00
Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.
Kids Mac n Cheese$9.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Garden Salad$12.00
Classic Burger 🍔$17.00
A 1/2 lb patty, lettuce, red onion, tomato, house made spread, hand slice bacon on potato brioche. Comes with fries.
Black Lime Wings$16.00
Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed with our hatch chile and black lime rub. Served with cilantro ranch. 5 out of 10 spice level
Grilled Cheese🧀$15.50
Parmesan crusted sourdough, smoked mozzarella, gouda & Vermont cheddar. Cup of tomato bisque. Arugula Salad.
Giant Pretzel$10.50
Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.
Pork Belly Dip 🐽$16.50
Braised Pork, mozzarella, swiss, pickled jalapeño, garlic aioli on a warm french roll and served with rich pan jus
Fish N Chips 🐟$20.00
Location

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135

Carlsbad CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
