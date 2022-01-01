Go
Toast

eCake Walk Indian Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

3029 Franklin Park

No reviews yet

Location

3029 Franklin Park

Route 27 NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Samudhra

No reviews yet

Premium Restaurant & Lounge.

Confectionately Yours

No reviews yet

Confectionately Yours has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment. We take pride in our homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as our full menu service. We are honored to be a part of this community and hope that you enjoy your dining experience here as much as we enjoy serving you, our valued customers!

moghul express 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mithaas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston