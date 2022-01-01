Go
Echo Brewing and Pizzeria

Brick oven pizzas with 15 Echo beers on tap, wine, cider, mixed drinks and shave ice!

600 Briggs St

Popular Items

Molto$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms, grape tomatoes and onions
Pesto$17.50
Pesto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes and mushrooms
Salsiccia$17.50
San Marzano sauce, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, fennel sausage and hot chili oil
Margherita$15.50
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and parmesan
Cheese$10.00
Red sauce and mozzarella
Norcia$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, pepperoni and fennel sausage
Bambini Cheese$5.00
Kids' sized pizza
Pepperoni$15.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Start with our house made dough and mozzarella cheese, add your choice of red sauce, pesto, San Marzano sauce or garlic oil
Capra$17.50
Roasted garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, baby spinach and kalamata olives
Location

Erie CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
