Earthcraft Juicery

Carefully crafted Raw, Cold-Pressed Juices and Superfood Smoothies!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1909 W Gray St B • $$

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Summertime$9.00
Power Bowl$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
Deep Green Detox$9.95
Victor's Secret$9.00
Lavender Oat Latte$9.00
1 Day of Active Cleanse$56.00
Achilles$9.00
Tropical Berry$9.00
Glowing skin, antioxidants, and mental clarity. Strawberries, banana, pineapple, coconut water, camu camu berry, date, and apple.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1909 W Gray St B

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
