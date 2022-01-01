Go
Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant

Experience the simple joys of friends, family and food!

951 S. Greenmount Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Piece Fried Chicken$13.25
Two pieces of our smacking, finger licking, belly patting good fried chicken served with mashed potatoes and green beans
Individual Chicken Pieces
Family Feast Chicken for 4$40.00
Ten pieces of our famous fried chicken served with bowls of mashed potatoes, gravy (choice of white or brown), green beans & fried biscuits
House Salad$8.00
Blended greens, Fuji apples & Swiss cheese, topped with walnuts & Eckert’s apple vinaigrette dressing
Family Chicken Dinner for 2$28.00
Six pieces of our famous fried chicken served with bowls of mashed potatoes, gravy (choice of white or brown), green beans & fried biscuits
6 fried biscuits$1.00
Our famous fried biscuits and apple butter to enjoy at home
Pie Slice$5.00
Aunt Helen's Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, walnuts, strawberries & our sweet vinaigrette dressing
Location

951 S. Greenmount Rd.

Belleville IL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
