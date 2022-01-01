Eckl's
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
703 Seneca St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
703 Seneca St
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gene McCarthy's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Larkin Filling Station
Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service.
Full menu available for take-out.
In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!
Hydraulic Hearth
Brick Oven Pizzas
Brewery
Craft Cocktails
Beer Garden
Warm Environment
Swan Street Diner
The Swan Street Diner, a fully restored 1937 Sterling Co.diner serving breakfast & lunch daily in Larkinville