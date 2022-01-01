Ecliptic Brewing

Go
While we are temporarily closed for dine-in. Ecliptic will be offering takeout orders, so you can grab something delicious to eat and enjoy packaged beer to-go. We are currently only accepting orders placed online between the hours of 11:30am - 7:30pm. Pickup times are from 12pm - 8pm. Delivery orders must be placed by 5:00 PM the day before. Cheers!

SMOKED SALMON

825 N Cook St • $$

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Burger$8.00
beef patty, pickles, potato bun served with ketchup on the side.
You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu. Adults will be charged $10 and given the adult portion.
Beet Melt$14.00
roasted beets, goat cheddar, granny smith apple, pickled red onion, grain mustard aioli, sourdough
Caesar$11.00
little gem lettuce, radicchio, garlic-anchovy dressing, parmigiana, croutons
Veggie Burger$15.00
All vegetable patty, melted cheddar, butter lettuce, crispy onions, and tomato aioli, on ciabatta [v, gf]
Can be made vegan upon request!
Fried Russets$5.00
malt vinegar aioli [v]
Classic Burger$14.00
1/3 pound beef patty, Tillamook sharp cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle, potato bun
Ecliptic Burger$15.00
1/3 pound beef patty, pancetta, red onion, cave aged gruyere, arugula, russian dressing, potato bun
Orange Giant Barleywine Ale: Triple Dry Hopped - 4pack$18.00
ABV: 12.5%
This variant of Orange Giant Barleywine Ale is a special edition for 2021. We took our classic OG recipe and dry hopped it three separate times with Columbus, Chinook, and Simcoe, as well as Mosaic and Azacca. Get ready for this intensely resiny and hop-forward version of our perennial heavy hitter.
Leek Fritters$8.00
Fried caramelized leeks, gruyere cheese dumplings with pickle ranch [v]
Ecliptic Salad$12.00
heirloom carrots, pickled fennel, crunchy garbanzo beans, creamy tahini dressing [vg] [gf]
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
