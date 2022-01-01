Go
Eddies Irish Pub

Come in and enjoy your day!~

800 S. Marquette Road

Popular Items

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried White Cheese Curds
Twisted Chicken Tenders$11.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato & Mayo Served on Berry Wheat bread
Reuben Pizza$14.99
Sauerkraut,Corn Beef, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Your choice American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese
Eddie's Classic Burger$4.99
1/4lb Beef Burger
LG Wedge$3.99
LG Chip$3.59
Location

800 S. Marquette Road

Prairie Du Chien WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

