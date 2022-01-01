Go
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

Our Specialty is Chicken and Waffles. We have a vast menu from eggs, chicken, fish and grits! All of our food is made-to-order so its always fresh and hot.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

3252 Noe Bixby Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles$9.99
20 Wings$23.99
Philly Cheese Steak$6.89
Big Breakfast$9.89
10 Wings$13.69
Belgian Waffle$4.50
6 Wings$8.39
Eddy's Fish & Wing Meal$12.99
3 Wings$5.49
Extra Seasoning on Chicken$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3252 Noe Bixby Rd

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
