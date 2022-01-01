Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Our Specialty is Chicken and Waffles. We have a vast menu from eggs, chicken, fish and grits! All of our food is made-to-order so its always fresh and hot.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
3252 Noe Bixby Rd • $$
3252 Noe Bixby Rd
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
