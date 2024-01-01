Eddyville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Eddyville restaurants
More about JT's Wingz & Thangz
JT's Wingz & Thangz
US Hwy 641 N, Eddyville
|Popular items
|Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 12 Wingz
|$15.00
All wingz cooked fresh. There will be a 15-minute wait time on all wing orders.
|Burger Dressed Your Way
|$10.00
1/3 lb hand patted Waygu beef burger, seasoned to perfection, on a toasted brioche bun, and served with an order of crinkle cut fries.
|Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 6 Wingz
|$10.00
All wingz cooked fresh. There will be a 15-minute wait time on all wing orders.
More about The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue
The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue
30 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville
|Popular items
|WRECKING BALLS
|$13.95
A mix of tasty Wisconsin cheese curds and battered cowboy bites (cream cheese, corn, bacon, jalapenos) served with ranch.
|PIGGY MAC
|$10.95
Homemade Beer Mac N' Cheese topped with fresh BBQ pork, bacon, BBQ sauce and drizzled with our homemade spicy mustard.
|BBQ PORK BASKET
|$12.25
BBQ Pork Sandwich served with two outsiders.