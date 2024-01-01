Eddyville restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eddyville restaurants

Eddyville restaurants
  • Eddyville

JT's Wingz & Thangz

US Hwy 641 N, Eddyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 12 Wingz$15.00
All wingz cooked fresh. There will be a 15-minute wait time on all wing orders.
Burger Dressed Your Way$10.00
1/3 lb hand patted Waygu beef burger, seasoned to perfection, on a toasted brioche bun, and served with an order of crinkle cut fries.
Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 6 Wingz$10.00
All wingz cooked fresh. There will be a 15-minute wait time on all wing orders.
More about JT's Wingz & Thangz
The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue

30 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
WRECKING BALLS$13.95
A mix of tasty Wisconsin cheese curds and battered cowboy bites (cream cheese, corn, bacon, jalapenos) served with ranch.
PIGGY MAC$10.95
Homemade Beer Mac N' Cheese topped with fresh BBQ pork, bacon, BBQ sauce and drizzled with our homemade spicy mustard.
BBQ PORK BASKET$12.25
BBQ Pork Sandwich served with two outsiders.
More about The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue
Echo Charlie's Bayside Restaurant -

7612 KY-93 South, Eddyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Echo Charlie's Bayside Restaurant -

