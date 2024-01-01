Sliders in Eddyville
Eddyville restaurants that serve sliders
JT's Wingz & Thangz
US Hwy 641 N, Eddyville
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$5.00
1 cheeseburger slider served with an order of crinkle cut fries.
The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue
30 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville
|BURGER SLIDERS
|$11.95
Two 2 oz. P&H Cattle Beef patties seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, choice of one outsider.
|KIDS PORK SLIDERS
|$5.95
Two small pork sliders served with your choice of one outsider and BBQ sauce.
|INDIVIDUAL BURGER SLIDER
|$2.95