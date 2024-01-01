Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Eddyville

Eddyville restaurants
Eddyville restaurants that serve sliders

JT's Wingz & Thangz

US Hwy 641 N, Eddyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger Slider$5.00
1 cheeseburger slider served with an order of crinkle cut fries.
More about JT's Wingz & Thangz
The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue

30 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURGER SLIDERS$11.95
Two 2 oz. P&H Cattle Beef patties seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, choice of one outsider.
KIDS PORK SLIDERS$5.95
Two small pork sliders served with your choice of one outsider and BBQ sauce.
INDIVIDUAL BURGER SLIDER$2.95
More about The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More - 30 Outlet Avenue

