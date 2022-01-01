Go
Eden Hill Restaurant

Modern American restaurant in Queen Anne, Seattle.

2209 Queen Anne Ave N • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (603 reviews)

cauliflower "chilaquiles"$14.00
manchego, lime crema, jalapeno honey hot sauce, curtido
Slice of Buttercream Birthday Cake$10.00
A Big Birthday Slice. Comes with a candle. Don't share it. It's your Birthday.
Kombu Braised Wagyu Short Rib$32.00
6 oz. nugget braised Short Rib, accompanied by Roasted Carrots and Pickled Carrots, Sunchoke Latkes, Kimchi, and Peanuts.
Contains Gluten and Nuts
Cauliflower "Chilaquiles"$14.00
The Classic! Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Lime Crema, Manchego Cheese, and Curtido. (In an effort not to let this get soggy and weird by the time you get home, Lime Crema is left on the side).
Gluten-Free!
bread and butter$8.00
toasted sea wolf sourdough, spring garlic butter, honey
Red Rockfish$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
northwest waldorf$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
Waldorf Salad$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2209 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
