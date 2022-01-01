Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Eden
/
Eden
/
Cake
Eden restaurants that serve cake
Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Co.
121 N Fieldcrest Rd, Eden
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Cake
$3.95
Triple Chocolate Cake
$4.95
More about Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Co.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elizabeth's Pizza
640 S Van Buren Rd, Eden
Avg 4.3
(456 reviews)
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
$5.99
More about Elizabeth's Pizza
