Eden Prairie restaurants you'll love

Go
Eden Prairie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Indian
Vietnamese
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Eden Prairie restaurants

Milio's image

 

Milio's

12615 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Double Beef & Cheese$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
More about Milio's
The Greek Grill & Fry Co image

 

The Greek Grill & Fry Co

8251 Flying Cloud drive, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel (1)$13.99
Gyro Pita$12.49
Gyro Platter (2)$15.99
More about The Greek Grill & Fry Co
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FALAFEL • HAMBURGERS

The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie

8795 Columbine Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.4 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$10.99
Spicy Gyro Pita$10.49
Hummus$4.99
More about The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

 

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pad Thai$13.95
Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken Lo Mein$13.95
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.95
Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro
Chutneys$1.95
A choice of Mint, Tamarind or Mango.
Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
More about India Palace
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

549 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NORTHWOODS HASH$15.95
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
SIDE HASH BROWNS$5.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
More about Original Pancake House
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

 

Fat Pants Brewing Company

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.00
An oven baked soft pretzel garnished with chunky pretzel salt and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce, cooling bits of cucumber and tomato, a drizzle of blue cheese dressing and a sprinkle of colby jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side.
Traditional Wings$12.00
Whole chicken wings marinated in our secret brine and fried to crispy, golden brown perfection. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub or served as is with a dipping sauce.
Gluten free.
More about Fat Pants Brewing Company
Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie image

 

Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie

16534 W. 78th St., Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl
Create your Dinghy (12oz)
More about Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie
Banner pic

 

My Burger Eden Prairie

9258 Hennepin Town Road, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Black and Bleu Burger$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
Chocolate$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Eden Prairie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eden Prairie

Shawarma

Cookies

Map

More near Eden Prairie to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston