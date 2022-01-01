Eden Prairie restaurants you'll love
Eden Prairie's top cuisines
Must-try Eden Prairie restaurants
More about Milio's
Milio's
12615 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|#10 Double Beef & Cheese
|$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#13 Turkey Classic
|$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
|#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
More about The Greek Grill & Fry Co
The Greek Grill & Fry Co
8251 Flying Cloud drive, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Falafel (1)
|$13.99
|Gyro Pita
|$12.49
|Gyro Platter (2)
|$15.99
More about The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
SALADS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FALAFEL • HAMBURGERS
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
8795 Columbine Rd, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
|Spicy Gyro Pita
|$10.49
|Hummus
|$4.99
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
Red Moon Asian Cuisine
582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire
|Popular items
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$13.95
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$13.95
More about India Palace
FRENCH FRIES
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro
|Chutneys
|$1.95
A choice of Mint, Tamarind or Mango.
|Vegetable Samosa
|$4.50
Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
549 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|NORTHWOODS HASH
|$15.95
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
|SIDE HASH BROWNS
|$5.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
More about Fat Pants Brewing Company
Fat Pants Brewing Company
8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
An oven baked soft pretzel garnished with chunky pretzel salt and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce, cooling bits of cucumber and tomato, a drizzle of blue cheese dressing and a sprinkle of colby jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side.
|Traditional Wings
|$12.00
Whole chicken wings marinated in our secret brine and fried to crispy, golden brown perfection. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub or served as is with a dipping sauce.
Gluten free.
More about Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie
Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie
16534 W. 78th St., Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
Create your Dinghy (12oz)
More about My Burger Eden Prairie
My Burger Eden Prairie
9258 Hennepin Town Road, Eden Prairie
|Popular items
|Double Black and Bleu Burger
|$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
|Chocolate
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.