Biryani in Eden Prairie

India Spice House
8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie
|CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI
|$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked in chef special 65 sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
|CHICKEN BONELESS BIRYANI
|$16.99
Chicken cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
|PANEER BIRYANI
|$14.99
Indian cottage cheese cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
|Vegetable Biryani
|$14.95
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables, fragrant with saffron, garnished with cashews and raisins
|Shrimp Biryani
|$16.95
Aromatic rice flavored with shrimp, peas, and fresh cauliflower garnished with cashews and raisins
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.95
A Mughlai dish prepared with chicken and peppers with saffron flavored rice, garnished with cashews and raisins