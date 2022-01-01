Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Eden Prairie

Go
Eden Prairie restaurants
Toast

Eden Prairie restaurants that serve cake

India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Mousse Cake$4.95
Layered vanilla caked and mango cake (contains eggs and gelatin)
More about India Palace
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

549 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LEMON RICOTTA CAKES$12.25
Summer special. Light pancakes with ricotta cheese and lemon zest. Topped with fresh raspberries and powdered sugar.
1/2 LEMON RICOTTA CAKES$9.00
1PC RICOTTA CAKE$3.50
More about Original Pancake House
Stuffed Potato Cakes image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PIZZA KARMA

8451 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
Stuffed Potato Cakes$8.00
VEGAN. Chiles-spiked spinach greens served with a golden raisin ginger sauce
More about PIZZA KARMA

Browse other tasty dishes in Eden Prairie

Steak Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Curry

Chicken Salad

Curry

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pies

Map

More near Eden Prairie to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston