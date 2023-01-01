Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Eden Prairie

Go
Eden Prairie restaurants
Toast

Eden Prairie restaurants that serve chili

India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(V) Paneer Chili Balti$17.95
Homemade cheese sautéed in a sweet chili sauce with bell peppers, onions and cabbage.
Chicken Chili Balti$19.95
Boneless Chicken marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.
Lamb Chili Balti$20.95
Tender Lamb marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.
More about India Palace
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

 

Fat Pants Brewing Company

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chili$8.00
Ground Beef and Steak, Black and Kidney Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips
More about Fat Pants Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Eden Prairie

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Paneer Tikka

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Burgers

Pies

Baklava

Map

More near Eden Prairie to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston