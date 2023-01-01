Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie restaurants
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve egg rolls

Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

 

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Rolls Salad$14.95
Egg Rolls (3)$8.95
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

 

Fat Pants Brewing Company

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
More about Fat Pants Brewing Company

