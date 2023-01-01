Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa chaat in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie restaurants
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve samosa chaat

India Spice House

8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SAMOSA CHAAT$7.99
More about India Spice House
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$12.95
Vegetable samosa served with seasoned chana, garnished with onions and chutneys.
More about India Palace

