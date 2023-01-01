Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Samosa chaat in
Eden Prairie
/
Eden Prairie
/
Samosa Chaat
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve samosa chaat
India Spice House
8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie
No reviews yet
SAMOSA CHAAT
$7.99
More about India Spice House
FRENCH FRIES
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
Avg 4.7
(4093 reviews)
Samosa Chaat
$12.95
Vegetable samosa served with seasoned chana, garnished with onions and chutneys.
More about India Palace
