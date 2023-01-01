Tandoori in Eden Prairie
India Spice House
8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie
|TANDOORI ROTI
|$2.99
Whole wheat flatbread baked in tanoori oven
|TANDOORI CHICKEN
|$15.99
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
|Tandoori Dinner For Two
|$47.95
THE GRAND FEAST!!
Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka,. Served with your choice of Vegetable or Chicken Samosa. Any one Lamb or Chicken Specialty. One Vegetable entrée. Choice of Naan and One Dessert.
|Chicken Tandoori
|$15.95
Chicken marinated in a yogurt sauce with ground herbs and spices then baked in our Tandoor.
|Shrimp Tandoori
|$21.95
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in an aromatic tandoori masala, baked on a skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry.