Tandoori in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie restaurants
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve tandoori

India Spice House

8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TANDOORI ROTI$2.99
Whole wheat flatbread baked in tanoori oven
TANDOORI CHICKEN$15.99
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor
More about India Spice House
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Dinner For Two$47.95
THE GRAND FEAST!!
Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka,. Served with your choice of Vegetable or Chicken Samosa. Any one Lamb or Chicken Specialty. One Vegetable entrée. Choice of Naan and One Dessert.
Chicken Tandoori$15.95
Chicken marinated in a yogurt sauce with ground herbs and spices then baked in our Tandoor.
Shrimp Tandoori$21.95
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in an aromatic tandoori masala, baked on a skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry.
More about India Palace

