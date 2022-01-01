Waffles in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve waffles
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
549 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie
|PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLE
|$13.25
Pumpkin waffle batter with pecans, topped with whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon sugar. Homemade caramel sauce on the side.
|PECAN WAFFLE
|$11.00
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|APPLE WAFFLE
|$10.00
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.