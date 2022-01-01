Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Eden Prairie

Go
Eden Prairie restaurants
Toast

Eden Prairie restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

549 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLE$13.25
Pumpkin waffle batter with pecans, topped with whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon sugar. Homemade caramel sauce on the side.
PECAN WAFFLE$11.00
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
APPLE WAFFLE$10.00
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
More about Original Pancake House
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

 

Fat Pants Brewing Company

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken N' Waffles$16.00
More about Fat Pants Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Eden Prairie

Cheeseburgers

Curry Chicken

Cake

Tacos

Steak Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Baklava

Map

More near Eden Prairie to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston