Eden West

Farm to Table Food Truck

211 Darden Hill Road, A200

Popular Items

House Pork Pastrami Sando$14.00
Pork belly pastrami, ciabatta, slaw, horseradish, swiss, pickled veggies & sumac chips
Farm ‘BQ$14.00
smoked & fresh vegetables, chévre, molasses, pecan romesco sauce {vegetarian, gf}
Frites & Aioli$8.00
hand cut
Baked Potato Soup$8.00
Chili oil, crispy onions and parsley (v, df, gf)
Ceviche Shrimp Taco$16.00
seasonal slaw, jalapeno aioli, cilantro, cojita cheese, red onion on corn tortilla
Farm Salad$10.00
tomato vinaigrette, picked vegetables, and everything seeds (v, df, gf)
Butternut Queso$9.00
Pecans, sumac corn chips (v, gf, df)
Prime Sirloin Steak & Frites$24.00
sotol nectar, green onion, chimichurri
Quail Knots$16.00
in-house hot sauce & carrot mole {gf}
Location

Driftwood TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

