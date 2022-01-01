Go
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

This is our original location on the 300 Block of Adams Ave in Downtown Scranton that has been serving New American Vegan Comfort Food since 2008!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

344 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Drumsticks - 4$8.75
4 Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla$10.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
ABC Panini$9.75
Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
Brownie (Vegan Treats Bakery)$5.00
Cheesy Bread$6.00
6 large strips of our Italian Seasoned Pizza Crust with our blend of vegan mozzarella cheeses and topped with Rosemary, served with Marinara Sauce
Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)$6.00
NEPA Hoagie$10.25
Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Mayo, Barbecue Chips, on an 8" Toasted Hoagie Roll
Chicken Cheesesteak$8.75
Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)$4.00
The Steak Burger$10.25
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

344 Adams Ave

Scranton PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
