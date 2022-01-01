eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
This is our original location on the 300 Block of Adams Ave in Downtown Scranton that has been serving New American Vegan Comfort Food since 2008!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
344 Adams Ave • $$
344 Adams Ave
Scranton PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
