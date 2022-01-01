eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
We opened our second location in October 2019, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to get our New American Vegan Comfort Food into more faces in more places! Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1130-6, Friday and Saturday 1130-8
136 South Main Street
Location
Wilkes-Barre PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
