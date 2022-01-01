Go
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre

We opened our second location in October 2019, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to get our New American Vegan Comfort Food into more faces in more places! Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1130-6, Friday and Saturday 1130-8

136 South Main Street

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)$3.50
Pulled Pork Barbecue Sandwich$9.25
Shredded Vegan Pork Marinated in Brown Sugar and Barbecue Sauce, with Sweet Relish on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$11.25
Grilled and Chopped Chicken, tossed in our Buffalo Sauce, with our blend of Mozzarella Cheeses and Italian Seasonings, wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara, Buffalo, or Ranch
Parlor Butterscotch Root Beer$3.50
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla$9.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
Eden's Reuben Sandwich$9.75
Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill
Turkey Club$8.75
4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
The "In A Pickle" Pizza$9.75
A 9" Round Personal Pizza with a base of our House Made Ranch, covered with a layer of Dill Pickle Chips, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, and more Dill Weed sprinkled on top
Traditional Vegan Meats Stromboli$11.25
Vegan Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheeses and Italian Seasonings, wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara Sauce
136 South Main Street

Wilkes-Barre PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
