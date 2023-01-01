Brisket in Edenton
Edenton restaurants that serve brisket
More about Old Colony Smokehouse
BBQ
Old Colony Smokehouse
802 W Queen St, Edenton
|Texas Style Beef Brisket (sliced by the pound)
|$30.00
1 LB serves 2-4 people
More about Old Colony Downtown Market
Old Colony Downtown Market
407 Broad Street, Edenton
|Brisket Lasagna
|$15.00
Ground brisket, pasta, tomatoes, cheese, onions, peppers, spices
Feeds 1-2 people
|Brisket Cottage Pie
|$22.00
Smoked brisket, potatoes, peas, onions, carrots, corn, cream, stock, cheddar, spices
Feeds 2-4 people
|Brisket and Rice Enchiladas
|$21.00
Ground brisket, ground pork, flour, stock, tomatoes, beans, onions, peppers, spices
Feeds 1-2 people