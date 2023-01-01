Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Edenton

Edenton restaurants
Edenton restaurants that serve brisket

Old Colony Smokehouse image

BBQ

Old Colony Smokehouse

802 W Queen St, Edenton

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Style Beef Brisket (sliced by the pound)$30.00
1 LB serves 2-4 people
More about Old Colony Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Old Colony Downtown Market

407 Broad Street, Edenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Lasagna$15.00
Ground brisket, pasta, tomatoes, cheese, onions, peppers, spices
Feeds 1-2 people
Brisket Cottage Pie$22.00
Smoked brisket, potatoes, peas, onions, carrots, corn, cream, stock, cheddar, spices
Feeds 2-4 people
Brisket and Rice Enchiladas$21.00
Ground brisket, ground pork, flour, stock, tomatoes, beans, onions, peppers, spices
Feeds 1-2 people
More about Old Colony Downtown Market

