Pudding in Edenton

Edenton restaurants
Edenton restaurants that serve pudding

BBQ

Old Colony Smokehouse

802 W Queen St, Edenton

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno-Cheddar Corn Pudding$30.00
2 Size Options
More about Old Colony Smokehouse
Old Colony Downtown Market

407 Broad Street, Edenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding (single)$3.50
More about Old Colony Downtown Market

